Get rid of that selfie stick. It’s time to go high tech.

I've taken a few selfies. I've always felt like I had to be a contortionist to do it properly. Then there came this selfie stick. People walking around getting in other people's way with their selfie sticks. When you create something as annoying as a selfie, well you gotta’ have a stick.

Get ready, because the next evolutionary step in the selfie has arrived, the HOVERAir X1 drone. You will find it priced from 349.99 to 449.99 online.

Look out kids now you can have your own AI driven hovering camera drone to do selfies anywhere you like and really get on other people's nerves.

according to Dailymail.co.uk,

“Tourists can now use an AI drone to follow them around and take pictures. HOVERAir X1 can record you from 50ft in the air or chase after you at 15mph.”

This incredible public irritant gets even better. Dailymail.co.uk says,

“The camera – which can record high-definition video and audio - remains focused on them at all times and can turn either way as the user walks around it.

For a more action-packed recording, users can also choose 'follow', which can chase them on a bike for example at up to 15mph in winds of up to 18mph.

Or they can choose 'bird's eye' mode, in which the drone shoots up to 15ft in the air and uses the second camera on its underbelly to take an aerial shot.”

If this really takes off, (no pun intended) and people start using them. I think you're going to find a proliferation of people walking the streets with tennis rackets ready to take a swing. At that point you will start seeing lawsuits pop up for “assault of a drone”.

I love tech as much as the next nerd. And it really does fill a niche. In our society. But just imagine what's gonna’ happen when people start using these in metropolitan areas. Imagine what'll happen in New York City. You will see fights on street corners.

I don't need a selfie stick and I sure don't need a selfie drone. But I have a buddy who I know will want one. (That's you, LON.)