Printed Social Security checks are going away. Are you prepared?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is in the process of phasing out the use of paper checks and if you have not transitioned from paper checks to direct deposit, you need to do so Soon.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The Social Security Administration plans to complete the transition to electronic payments for beneficiaries by the end of this year, according to the agency.

Federal law and Executive Order 14247, which went into effect Sept. 30, 2025, require federal benefit payments to be made electronically, with limited exceptions.'

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The first thing to keep in mind is that the Social Security Administration will never call you by phone or text you to warn you of changes to their system. The most reliable information for the Social Security Administration can be found on their website. www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Other than going to a Social Security Administration office, this is the most secure way to interact with the Social Security Administration.

How do I switch from paper to electronic?

First off, you need to create or sign into your Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount, you will need to provide your bank routing information. You can also ask your Bank to send your direct deposit information directly to the Social Security Administration electronically.

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What if I don't have a bank account?

If you don't have a bank account, the Social Security Administration can set up a direct deposit to a prepaid debit card using the "Direct Express program", You can find out more by logging on to godirect.gov.

Are there any exceptions?

In extremely rare circumstances, you might qualify for an exception to the electronic payment rule. If it turns out you need an exception to this rule, you'll need to contact the US Treasury directly to ask for a waiver, by phone, 855-290-1545.

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The first thing I did when I heard about this rule was to call up my friend Martha to let her know that if she had not switched over to electronic deposits she needed to, and she assured me that she had it all covered. Which made me feel a lot better.

This is not the kind of thing that you want to wait on and do later. Take care of it now. The sooner you take care of this, the less chance of having mistakes made later.



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