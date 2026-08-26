Seahawks season opener gets a halftime show from Soundgarden

The Seattle Seahawks season opener is set for. Wednesday night September 7th at Lumen Field and it seems like they're bringing a little extra for their home opener. The Seahawks are planning a pre-game concert, and a halftime show with Soundgarden.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Seattle rock legends Soundgarden will perform a special halftime show during the NFL season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Lumen Field. Soundgarden will be joined by singer Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and another member of Seattle rock royalty: Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, who will also perform the National Anthem.’

All the sports pundits are calling it a Super Bowl rematch with the Seahawks facing off with the New England Patriots. Even though it's the season opener, you better know that the Seattle 12's are ready to bring it. The team and management were blown away by the turn out at Lumen Field for the preseason opener.

Pre-game concert

Country artist Luke Bryan will be doing a pre-game show Starting at 2:30 PM in the corner of the north parking lot at Lumen Field. Luke Bryan had to postpone 2 Washington state concerts due to wildfires.

The entire afternoon and evening will actually require 2 tickets, a free ticket for the Luke Bryan show, and then your ticket to the game. Starting at 10 AM, Seahawks season ticket holders will have the first shot at the free tickets for Luke Bryan.

TV coverage

The game will be broadcast on NBC television; coverage starts at 5:00 PM, kick off at 5:20, but it's safe to say that if you're watching the game on TV, you probably won't see much of the Soundgarden halftime show.

(Just one more reason to be at Lumen Field.)

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