The first privately owned space station is coming in 2025

Ever since I first saw 2001 A Space Odyssey, I've had dreams about that giant space station and what it would be like to be a “space tourist”. Over the last few years, the space tourism industry has just begun to happen, pretty much just for rich people, and it's going to stay that way for a few years more, but something new is on the horizon for 2025, and it's got me really excited about the possibilities.

According to msn.com,

‘SpaceX has just announced Haven-1, its first-ever private space station, set to launch in 2025! This marks a huge step toward commercial spaceflight, as SpaceX moves beyond launch vehicles to building habitats for astronauts and tourists. With NASA’s ISS set to retire, will Haven-1 lead the way for a new era of space stations? Or is it just the beginning of an even bigger SpaceX project?’

To be a little bit more accurate, SpaceX is sending the space station module into space, but it's Vast Space that is actually designing and manufacturing the space station module. (it's probably some kind of partnership.)

According to Vast Space, this is just the beginning of a much larger habitat system, and they have a 10-year plan to make it happen.

The Haven One habitat capsule will be launched into space by SpaceX in 2025. It will become the first privately owned commercial space station in human history. In one way, you can think of it as the very first Airbnb in orbit.

Obviously, this is not going to be cheap to visit, at least in the short term, but as more space flights occur from SpaceX, Blue Origin and other possible space Entrepreneurs the cost of space flights will begin to get cheaper and cheaper.

Imagine the possibilities of taking a brief vacation in space. It might even turn into something where you pack the kids up and you all go. (think of the damage your kids can do in zero G.) I'm sure in the next several years you're going to read about at least one honeymoon in space. (Imagine the possibilities.)

After this, the next big step in my opinion will be the first manufacturing to take place in orbit. That will be a real milestone for the human race's expansion into the unknown.

SpaceX Reveals New Space Station - The Haven | Watch

Vast – Building Next-Generation Space Stations

