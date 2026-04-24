Ever since they started talking about the so-called millionaire tax in Olympia last year, Starbucks Former CEO's Howard Schultz was dropping not too subtle hints about the possibility of him and Starbucks corporate moving out of the state.

If you've been following the news at all, you know that he's moved, and apparently now Starbucks is moving, but not completely.

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According to axios.com,

‘Starbucks announced plans Tuesday to invest $100 million and bring 2,000 jobs to Nashville as it builds a major corporate hub to anchor its Southeast expansion.

The coffee giant's corporate footprint in the city will be bigger than initially disclosed — and reflects Starbucks' "Back to Starbucks" turnaround strategy, including plans to open thousands of new coffeehouses in the coming years.’

So, what is happening?

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Now, before you freak out, no they are not totally abandoning Seattle. Some departments from the Seattle office will be moved completely like. Technology.

But other jobs will not make the trip to Nashville but be reinvented in the new location, such as supply chain, and wide-ranging support functions. The entire transition will take up to five years, and they won't be inhabiting their new building until 2027.

Starbuck's is calling this Nashville location a “new corporate hub to anchor their southeast expansion”.

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it's not just Starbucks

Somehow, Nashville has become a haven for new corporate offices where companies can expand and refine their emphasis.

In and Out Burger is going to be moving to Nashville with a 100,000 square foot office that they are hoping to occupy sometime near the end of the year. They are hoping that this will help them spearhead expanding their West Coast fast food company into the east.

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Also, the software company Oracle will be building a major campus nearby on the banks of the Cumberland River where they will be moving their corporate headquarters and providing thousands of jobs.

Honestly, if I had to choose between Seattle and Nashville I would still take Seattle. I love the possibility of all the arts and music that would be available in Nashville. But I just like the vibe in Seattle.

Plus, it's not so hot and humid.

