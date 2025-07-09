The Washington State budget process has been brutal as they are dealing with the predicted $4.1 billion shortfall in this biennium, and no Washington state government office has been spared some kind of trimming, the parks departments was not spared either. However, Washington State Parks wants to reassure everyone that its budget cuts will not limit access to state parks this summer.

youtube / World Travel youtube / World Travel loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Though Washington State Parks, like other parts of state government, did not make it through this year’s legislative session with its budget unscathed, park visitors shouldn’t notice any staffing or service changes this summer, according to the agency.

“We were fairly fortunate in that we were able to make mostly non-staffing cuts to be able to stay within budget,” said Sarah Fronk, a State Parks spokesperson.’

youtube / World Travel youtube / World Travel loading...

Not only are there budget cuts for the Washington State Parks Department. They're going to be responsible for more of their funding and that means the cost of the Discover pass is will be going up. Starting October 1st. the Discover Pass will be going from $30 to $45, there will also be a $5 transaction fee if you buy it online. Before you start complaining, keep in mind that this is a great deal for access to state parks.

youtube / World Travel youtube / World Travel loading...

The Washington State Park system is pretty substantial with about 800 historic buildings and 123 developed parks. Then add those thousands of campsites, and well over 1000 miles of trails for hiking.

Packing the family up and hitting the Washington State Park system is a great way to get out with the family and enjoy the outdoors and learn something about Washington State.

WA State Parks says budget cuts won’t affect summer access, services | The Seattle Times

Item E-2 Financial Update - Report April 2025.pdf

Plan for State Parks Adventures With Camping Video Tutorials - Washington State Parks Foundation

[carbongallery id="63be0dd1691b3f37479a6766"]

[carbongallery id="63fa46a28feee01fba90fc7c"]

[carbongallery id="66e08b991ee4860675a0ee1e"]



