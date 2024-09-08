Hardest working state? Nope. Not Washington.

Just what does it mean to be a “hard worker”? Is it because you don't take breaks? Is your productivity higher than anybody else? Do you put in more than the required number of hours every day? Are you more conscientious about the success of Your employer.

Think about this, according to wallethub.com,

‘Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,799 hours per year, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 456 hours per year more than Germans work, but 408 fewer than Mexicans do, for example.’

As Americans, even when we get an opportunity to not work as hard, many of us turn down the opportunity. Over 48% of all Americans don't use all of their vacation time.

So, Wallet Hub got Curious and decided to do their own research to decide which of our 50 states works the hardest. They had Ten different category's that they judged on and the results are interesting.

The hardest working states in America, Nebraska at #3, Alaska at #2 and North Dakota at #1. you have to move way down the list to find Washington state, we come in at #35.

Bringing up the rear on this list you have Michigan, New York, and dead last is West Virginia.

Now I look at these statistics and to me they're throwing down the gauntlet. It's a challenge I’m willing to take on. I see no reason why Washington state can't come in at #50 and I'm willing to work, at not working to make that happen. It's my plan to work less and enjoy it more. And to use up all of my vacation time this year. (Something I haven't done before.)

Step up. Heed the call. Do less.

And enjoy your weekend.

Hardest-Working States in America in 2024 (wallethub.com)

Hours worked | OECD

