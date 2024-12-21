What is happening with DUI’s in Washington state?

As we're getting into the holidays, it's important to remember, if you must celebrate with alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver.

Studies show that approximately 37 people every day die due to accidents caused by impaired driving in the United States. In 2020, 13,574 people died on the roads due to impaired driving. More than 800 people died on Washington highways in 2023 because of impaired driving.

State Sen. John Lovick has been on a quest to lower the legal blood alcohol limit from .08 to .05. This will be year number 3 that he introduces a bill to do so.

According to krem.com,

‘For the third year in a row, Washington lawmakers will try to lower the state's per se blood alcohol content (BAC) level to .05 - potentially becoming the second state in the nation to do so. A per se BAC limit is the limit at which a driver is automatically considered to be driving under the influence.’



Full disclosure, I don't drink alcohol, I drive poorly enough as it is.

I have no problems with people who do drink alcohol. I do have a problem with people who drink alcohol and then want to drive. Look, it's simple, just plan ahead. Know that if you're going to a party and you want to enjoy a beverage, that's fine but remember you need to have a plan for getting home. Whether it's a taxi an Uber, A friend, A designated driver, plan ahead and make the choice to be safe on the road.

The bill, SB 5067 will probably come up for another reading in the house early this year. There's a lot of lobbying against this bill but most of the legislators agree it should be passed. We'll see if that happens.

If the bill does pass the Washington State Traffic Commission will step up and put together a campaign to create awareness for the BAC reduction. What will law enforcement do? They'll do the same thing they always do. Keep an eye on the streets and if they see evidence of impaired driving, they will pull you over.

If you're going to party, plan ahead.

Save a life, don't drive impaired.

