Experience The Thrill of Mountain Biking at Stevens Pass WA
For many of us, riding a bicycle is something we do when we're younger, not as we age. But that trend has been reversing over the last several years. When possible, my coworker John likes to ride his bicycle to work every day. He also likes to go trail riding. (Especially uphill.)
On US 2 at the top of Stevens Pass you will find the Stevens Pass Bike Park, part of the Stevens Pass ski resort.
According to stevenspass.com,
‘If you’ve never mountain biked before, downhill biking can seem pretty intimidating. As long as you’re comfortable riding a bike, you too can give downhill mountain biking a try. But it’s important to get started right.’
The Stevens Pass Bike Park offers a variety of Terrain, with several levels of difficulty. Freeride trails are designed and then constructed by machine and are designated with an orange Oval with a difficulty symbol in the middle. The technical trails are much more difficult and can be identified with just a difficulty rating and they are hand built using as much of the natural terrain as possible.
Helmets are required for anyone that wants to ride in the bike park. If you're feeling very adventurous you might want to go for extra protection, including knee and elbow pads, gloves are a smart move and body armor, and a neck brace might be something for you to look into.
Basically, if you're going to ride, you need to assume that sometimes you're going to crash. For better or worse, that is part of the mountain biking experience.
There's lots of information on the StevensPass.com web site including what to wear, what to ride, and what they call the responsibility code.
Classes are also available for beginner and novice riders. You can bring your own bike or rent one.
One last thing to keep in mind. If you want to ride the Stevens Pass Bike Park, you will need to sign a release of liability, and if you are under 18 You must have an agreement signed by your parent or guardian.
Good luck, Have fun, Ride safe.
