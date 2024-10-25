Strawberries are good for my heart? How about on a waffle?

Researchers at the University of California at Davis have always known that strawberries are healthy. But now new information indicates that they may be a heart healthy food.

According to PRNewswire.COM,

‘a new study has highlighted strawberries as a natural and delicious way to support heart health and manage cholesterol. This research revealed significant health benefits associated with regular consumption of strawberries between (1 and 4 cups per day), particularly in improving cardiometabolic health.’

153487318 Tom Tomczyk loading...

Among other things, the researchers discovered that strawberries contain phytonutrients like polyphenols and fiber, which are known to lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides also lowering inflammation. This is all very good news.

Also, according to the study, it doesn't matter whether your strawberries are fresh, frozen or freeze dried, you get a benefit regardless. In fact, I believe their words were “substantial Impact on cardiometabolic health.”

Strawberry Short Cake Made with Angel Food Cake and Strawberry Sauce pamela_d_mcadams loading...

The study goes on to say that beyond heart health, strawberries may also offer a beneficial impact to brain health helping to delay cognitive decline and protect against dementia.

At this point it's only fair to mention that this research was funded by the California Strawberry Commission. (I'm sure it's unbiased.)

So, the conclusion I derived from this study is that I need to be more strawberries and I'm OK with that.

Fresh homemade brussels waffles Roxiller loading...

In fact, I'm going to start this weekend with a strawberry waffle. (or two)

Mmmm, waffles.

Go Strawberry Picking at These Capital Region Orchards & Farms The strawberry picking season doesn't last long so get out there and pick your own! Here are a few places in and around the Capital Region where you can pick your own delicious strawberries. Check with each orchard to see if the berries are ready for picking. Gallery Credit: Facebook Pages and Google Maps





Go Strawberry Picking at These Capital Region Orchards & Farms The strawberry picking season doesn't last long so get out there and pick your own! Here are a few places in and around the Capital Region where you can pick your own delicious strawberries. Check with each orchard to see if the berries are ready for picking. Gallery Credit: Facebook Pages and Google Maps



New Study Reveals Strawberries as a Powerful Ally for Heart Health (prnewswire.com)

Strawberry (Fragaria x Ananassa) intake on human health and disease outcomes: a comprehensive literature review: Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition: Vol 0, No 0 - Get Access