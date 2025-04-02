May, a great month to get the Blues in Washington

It's the beginning of the concert season and one of my favorite events is the Sunbanks Blues Festival at the Sunbanks Resort near Electric City WA. This is not the biggest event around, but it always has a diverse and pleasing music selection.

According to sunbanksblues.com,

‘The Sunbanks Festival is a four-day music festival located against the backdrop of Banks Lake near Grand Coulee Dam at the beautiful Sunbanks Lake Resort in Electric City, Washington. The prestigious event is a nine-time Washington Blues Society B.B. Award recipient for “Best Music Festival” in the state!’

The thing to remember is you don't have to feel bad to get the Blues. The Blues is a happy thing and just Like rock, there's all kinds of Blues from the delta to Chicago, New York to Seattle.

This year's event takes place May 15th through the 18th. Thursday the 15th is an indoor evening at the Sunbanks Resort Cantina. The main event gets rolling on the 16th, rain or shine at 4:00 PM.

Let's look at the schedule.

Friday, May 16

4:00 Hiram B. Freedom & His Honky Tonk Holy Ghost Revival

6:00 Billy Stoops & The Dirt Angels

Billy Stoops and the Dirt Angels bring a great mix of country, Blues, rock and I guess you could call it Americana. The songs are fun. The band is tight, and Billy's vocals come straight from Kentucky.

8:00 Cody Beebe & The Crooks

It's the first time for me, for this band. I've checked out the videos and you know what? It's got more of a rock feel to it. There's still a touch of the Blues. I'm looking forward to hearing the set.

10:00 Harlis Sweetwater

Harlis Sweetwater is a rock and power trio with a heavy blues rock influence as you'll see from this video. This is a great band to close out the night. They will rock until you drop.

Saturday, May 17

1:00 Sweet Thang & The Stumblers

I have not had a chance to hear these guys. This band based on the videos; it's pretty much kind of a straight-ahead country Americana vibe with maybe a little touch of Blues in there. I'm looking forward to hearing what they have to offer.

2:30 Billy Stapleton's Powerhouse

This is another band I haven't had a chance to hear yet, so I'm looking forward to what they have to offer.

4:00 The Strangetones

These guys are a ton of fun. All their music is original, very bluesy, and very tongue in cheek. I'm particularly fond of this song, I think it's hilarious. You'll have fun. If we are lucky, they will bring the Volcano Vixens.

6:00 Amanda Fish

I've not had a chance to hear Amanda Fish live yet. My buddy Lon Martin in the tri-cities heard her and said it was an amazing show, so I'm really looking forward to this performance at SunBanks.

8:00 The New Primatives

10:00 Stacy Jones

I've had a chance to hear Stacey Jones and the band a couple of times, and it was always a lot of fun. I think you'll enjoy it. It's a great way to close out Saturday night.

Sunday, May 18

1:00 Heather Jones & the Groove Masters

Haven't had a chance to hear Heather Jones and the Groove Masters. I'm looking forward to it.

3:00 Polly O'Keary & The Rhythm Method

Lots of energy, lots of originals. You're going to have a good time with Polli O’Keary.

5:00 Stephanie Anne Johnson

I had a chance to hear Stephanie Ann Johnson last year and to tell you the truth, she blew me away. I had not heard her before. It was a wonderful performance. Looking forward to hearing from her again.

7:00 LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends

I have had the good fortune to hear Leroy Bell several times. As a trio, as a quartet with keyboard and as a quartet with a second guitarist. His shows always have great energy, great original songs that are very “hooky” but still have roots In the Blues. The true definition of a singer-songwriter and a great way to wrap up the festival.

If you want to go to this event, it's easy, just contact the Sunbanks Resort in Electric City. They will sell you tickets for the event and also camping spaces if you need them. Villas are also available.

I hope I see you there.

