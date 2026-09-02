It's been several years now that the Sun Banks Resort on Banks Lake near Grand Coulee has celebrated classic rock with the "Sunbanks Rocks Festival". Some of the best tribute bands on the West Coast will be gathering to celebrate classic rock the weekend of September 17th through the 20th.

It's been several years now that the Sun Banks Resort on Banks Lake near Grand Coulee has celebrated classic rock with the "Sunbanks Rocks Festival". Some of the best tribute bands on the West Coast will be gathering to celebrate classic rock the weekend of September 17th through the 20th.

The first act is in the Sunbanks Cantina on Thursday night at 8:00.

Eternal Jones.

Bass, guitar, drums and saxophone, this band looks like it's going to be a lot of fun.

On Friday, everything moves outdoors and the first act goes on the stage at 4:00 PM.

Friday, Sept. 18

4:00pm Johnny & The Motivators

6:00pm Massy Ferguson

Massey Ferguson celebrates the world of Americana with original music and covers.

8:00pm Six Gun Rebels

A tribute to Bad Company, Six Gun Rebels is ready to bring it.

10:00pm Too Slim & The Taildraggers

Too Slim in the tail Draggers is a band that's always kind of in flux. The last time I saw Too Slim, which was not that long ago, he had a new drummer and a new bass player, and it opened up a whole new sound for the band. I think you're going to like it.

Saturday, Sept, 19

1:00pm Bango Twango

2:30pm Stonepony

Stonepony is a tribute to the music of Linda Ronstadt.

4:00pm Invincible

Invincible is a tribute to the musical collaboration of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

6:00pm Outshined

Outshined brings a powerful tribute to Soundgarden and Chris Cornell.

8:00pm No Quarter

The thing that has always impressed me about No Quarter is their dedication to bringing you what the true live experience of Led Zeppelin was.

10:00pm

Randy Hansen

Randy Hansen and his band spend 6 months in Europe and six months in the United States every year. He's constantly in demand and he puts on a show that is unparalleled. If you want to experience what it was like to be at a Jimi Hendrix concert, this is it.

Sunday, Sept. 20

1:00pm Champagne Sunday

2:30pm Negative Creep

4:00pm The Colin Trio

6:00pm Heart by Heart

Heart by Heart is a great way to end this event featuring 2 original members from the band. Their goal is to bring you a true representation of what that live performance was like back in the day.

You can get your tickets for this event online, or you can get them at the gate and take your chances to find parking. Campsites and villas are also available; you'll want to book those right away.

Please keep in mind that this is a 21 and older event and have a great time.



2026 Concert Lineup at The Washington State Fair From hip-hop to country and jazz to comedy, the WA State Fair's concert lineup has it all! Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



