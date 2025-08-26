Electric City hosts 2 great music festivals back-to-back. You have the Sunbanks Blues and Roots Festival September 4 - 7, and then the following weekend there is the Sunbanks Rocks Festival September 11 14.

The Sunbanks Rocks Festival is a celebration of all things classic rock. Focusing on the best tribute bands. Celebrating the music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. The Sun Bank September Rocks Festival is bringing you a kaleidoscope of classic rock memories. Throw into the mix some really cool singer-songwriter originals from the northwest and you have a great combination.

Let's look at the schedule.

Starting off Thursday night it's the cantina Indoor show.

Thursday, Sept. 11

8:00 Eternal Jones

Based out of the Spokane area, Eternal Jones will bring you a variety of rock, Blues and dance music for Thursday night.

Friday, Sept. 12

4:00 Mr. Blackwatch

According to MrBlackWhat.com,

‘Mr. Blackwatch's namesake is a space alien (from the planet, Boca), who is both its founder and ne’er-do-well manager. No kidding. Comprised of Doug Mackey, Joe Wood and Kevin Fraser, the band has existed in some form since 1996.’

6:00 Hellagurl

Dedicated to the sights and sounds of No Doubt and Gwen Stefani.

8:00 Jealous Dogs

The Jealous Dogs Facebook page says.

‘Jealous Dogs is Seattle's Only Pretenders Tribute Jealous Dogs has totally captured the vibe of Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders and brings the music to life with passion and respect. Over the years they have played many shows throughout the area to rave reviews. Performing Pretenders hits, b-sides, and rarities. We love this music & want to share it with you.’

10:00 Tombstone Shadow

Based out of the Seattle area, Tombstone Shadow brings you a solid tribute to the music of ZZ Top.

Saturday, Sept, 13

1:00 Champagne Sunday

Original singer-songwriter band with a pop / rock vibe.

2:30 Lavon Blue ,

This band is based out of Olympia and they are dedicated to the sounds of the 70s.

4:00 Piper's Rush, Rush

Coming to you out of Spokane, WA, Pipers Rush brings you an authentic tribute to Rush. (The Band.)

6:00 Strangely Alright, origional

One of the hotter bands from the Northwest bringing their love of the classics into their original music.

8:00 Petty Fever,

According to pettyfever.com,

‘PETTY FEVER is a Multi-Award Winning full production tribute to TOM PETTY & The Heartbreakers, featuring the captivating Guitarist/Vocalist and Hollywood FAME Award Winner, FRANK MURRAY.’

10:00 Arena, 80-90 tribute

It's just what the name of the band sounds like, a massive tribute to 80s and 90s arena rock in all its forms.

Sunday, Sept. 14

1:00 Smokey Brights,

Original indie rock from the Emerald City.

3:00 Victims of Love,

The ultimate tribute band to the Eagles out of Tacoma.

5:00 Wild Rumours,

The band Wild Rumors is dedicated to the concept of providing you with the most authentic. Fleetwood Mac tribute band available.

7:00 Hysteria,

Capping off the entire weekend is the Def Leppard tribute band, Hysteria.

The Sunbanks Rocks Festival gets bigger every year, and you are going to have a great time.

You still have time to get your tickets and reservations for a campsite or Villa.

Use the link below.

