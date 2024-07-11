Super volcano eruption could trigger “nuclear winter”.

It's time for our latest prediction of doom and destruction, and this time it's a potential super volcano eruption.

If you've ever seen the movie 2012, you know the one with John Cusack in it. There was one character who was absolutely bonkers played by Woody Harrelson and his character predicted the end of the world from an eruption in Yellowstone. It's called the Yellowstone Caldera. Think of it as a kind of a super volcano and it is active.

Now in the movie the eruption of the Yellowstone caldera was just kind of the harbinger of more horrible things to come, but as far as we're concerned an eruption at Yellowstone would certainly be bad enough.

Parts Of Yellowstone National Park Reopen After Historic Flooding Getty Images loading...

according to msn.com,

“One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests research published in Science. Two large reservoirs full of magma exist beneath the Yellowstone Caldera: one that’s about three to ten miles beneath the surface, and another that’s 12 to 30 miles below ground.”

The concept of nuclear winter has been around for a long time. (originally caused by a nuclear war) The idea now is that a super volcano erupts, and it blows so much ash, dirt and dust into the air that it makes it difficult for sunlight to get through the earth's atmosphere, which means the earth cools down and causes, you guessed it, “nuclear winter”.

West Thumb Geyser Basin zrfphoto loading...

Scientists believe we're far from the possibility of the Yellowstone caldera erupting, but they think it's closer than they originally thought. If it were in fact to erupt, the results would be catastrophic. according to dot com,

“Scientists said that an eruption from Yellowstone’s supervolcano could blanket the United States in a “nuclear winter,” as it could release a ten-foot-tall layer of molten ash 1,000 miles from the park. Furthermore, the eruption could kill around 90,000 people almost instantly.”

Just think of the consequences from the eruption of Mount Saint Helens multiplied 1000 times.

MOUNT ST HELENS TWENTY YEARS ON Getty Images loading...

The Geologic clock ticks ever so slowly but sometimes, somewhere in the world, it will just go off.

Honestly, I'm a lot more concerned about keeping cool this summer than worrying about nuclear winter.

Yellowstone supervolcano eruption could trigger 'nuclear winter' and mass deaths (msn.com)

Volcano Awareness Month in Idaho It is important to be aware of volcanoes this month Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM