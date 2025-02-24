The NBA Sonics coming back to Seattle? Maybe not.

I used to love pro basketball. Well, I used to love the Seattle Supersonics. That whole early era all through junior high and in my first year of high school I played basketball, and all during that time and beyond, for a while, I watched the Seattle Sonics religiously. Those early years were amazing. Tom, Meschery and Bob Rule a year later, in 1968, Lenny Wilkins, and during those years, I couldn't help myself. I was addicted.

Over all those years, the Seattle Sonics went through multiple ownerships. But I didn't pay much attention to that I just wanted to watch them play.

For me, life went on and I began to lose interest in pro basketball and then I completely gave up

Now, over the last couple of years, there's been some buzz that Seattle might get back into the NBA. Rumors of a possible expansion. When the Seattle Sonics were sold by Howard Schultz many Seattle basketball fans were gutted. Now 16 years later there was a glimmer of hope up until now.

‘The latest update provided by NBA commissioner Adam Silver last week was a bit troubling for hoops fans in the Pacific Northwest. Silver had said that the league would address potential expansion once its new media rights deal was finished, but now that something has been signed, he didn’t make it sound like the league is in any kind of hurry.’

So yes, we may be waiting another year or two or three, But Seattle is not the only city that's hoping for NBA greatness. Las Vegas is another city that really wants an NBA team so, we're both waiting for expansion news.

Here's hoping it comes sooner rather than later.

