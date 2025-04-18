OK, I've been known to visit Taco Bell once or twice in my lifetime. I'm not ashamed of it. (OK, maybe not too ashamed.) And over the last couple of years, Taco Bell has been experimenting with their menu, bringing new things in to see how they play, then letting them go and bringing something else in.

This has resulted in an item they brought in last year as a special item now coming back this year eventually to go to the regular menu full time.

According to msn.com,

‘In December, Taco Bell swung for the fast food fences by adding Crispy Chicken Nuggets, made with a tortilla-chip breading, to its menus. The nuggets, which went through more than 50 recipe iterations, were a hit, selling out in less than a week—and fans have been begging for their return ever since.’

I am a sucker for a good nugget. I like the McDonald's Mcnuggets because of the Hot mustard sauce. I like the saucy nugs at Wendy's, I've tried the Nuggets at Burger King, the Nuggets at KFC... Well, come on, it's chicken, KFC knows how to do chicken no matter what it's shaped like. But I never had a chance to try the Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

I'll tell you what, I'm ready.

Starting April 24th Taco Bell's crispy chicken Nuggets wind up back on the menu for a brief time, and I got to tell you, I'm going to try them out. You'll be able to get them a la carte in a five piece with sauce. Or you can go with the ten piece with two dipping sauces. Or you can go with the combo meal, Nacho cheese sauce, Nacho fries and a drink.

You will have 3 different dipping sauces to choose from. The Hidden Valley Fire Ranch sauce, Bell Sauce and Jalapeno honey mustard.

Taco Bell is planning on adding chicken Nuggets to the menu permanently in 2026.

My only question is why wait? Let's just bring them back Forever, today.

