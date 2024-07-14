BMW is having airbag problems. Potentially 394,000 Of them.

I've been kind of a lucky guy. I've never been in an accident that was severe enough to cause the driver's side airbag to deploy. I'm told it's not a fun experience, but probably better than going through the windshield of your car. It was several years ago that Takata airbags were being recalled.

According to CBSnews.Com.

“Millions of vehicles with airbags from Takata, the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, are already under recall. NHTSA said that prolonged exposure to high heat and humidity can cause those airbags to explode when deployed.”

Now there is a new recall, this time it's BMW. BMW will be doing a recall of vehicles from 2006 through 2012. Approximately 394,000 of them all potentially with Takata airbags.

The issue is as these airbags age (especially in high heat) the Explosive detonator used to inflate that airbag becomes more volatile and the force of the explosion increases potentially causing injury and possibly even death.

“the original steering wheel on the affected BMW cars may have been replaced by owners with a sport or M-sport steering wheel with PSDI-5 inflators using ammonium nitrate that over time could lead to "overly aggressive combustion." "In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could pass through the air bag cushion material, which may result in injury or death to vehicle occupants," BMW said in the recall report.”

BMW will be sending out recall letters in August. BMW's number for the recall is "24V513."

This is a serious issue, so if you have one of these vehicles get it taken care of.