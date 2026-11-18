From Philadelphia to Wenatchee, Say hello to Tastykake
I have a coworker who used to live in Philadelphia, and there are a couple of things that she knows for sure. One, she knows what a real Philadelphia cheesesteak is supposed to be like. Two, she knows what Tastykake's are.
Tastykake started out as a regional food item In Philadelphia, but it has spread out over the years and now can be found at Walmart and at Jersey Mike's in East Wenatchee.
She was so excited about Tastykake showing up at Jersey Mike's in East Wenatchee that she bought me some and told me I had to try this out and write an article.
So here I am.
The origin of Tastykake.
Philip J. Baur and Herbert T. Morris founded their company in Pittsburgh. Then sold it to the Ward Baking Company in 1913. Part of the deal when selling the company was to agree not to build another bakery company within 100 miles, so they looked at Philadelphia. Morris's wife had the idea to name the product Tastykake, and they adopted a great advertising slogan. "The Cake That Made Mother Stop Baking."
Tastykake remained a regional product up through the 50s and began to expand through the rest of the East Coast.
According to tastycake.com.
'Tastykake is simple delicious snacking, and we’re here to make happy happen! We’ve been a true Philadelphia phenomenon for over 100 years, and today we’re happy to satisfy snack lovers of all ages, all around the country. Do you want to know what makes Tastykake treats so deliciously different? One bite is all it takes.'
Now you can find Tastykake anywhere in the United States and even overseas because of, well, Amazon.
How do they taste?
I have two different kinds of Tastykake, the Chocolate Junior and the Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes, both of which were purchased at Jersey Mike's in East Wenatchee.
Tastykake has four iconic treats, but that's not the limit of what they offer.
They have Juniors, Kandy Kakes, Krimpets, and pies.
The Chocolate Junior looks like a little miniature layer cake. Yellow cake with frosting In between layers and on top. When you bite into it, it's very moist and the chocolate frosting really comes forward. The flavor I think this would be a perfect match with a nice cold glass of milk.
The Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes look a little bit like a chocolate turtle (without the legs). It's a little firmer, made with a white cake. A thin layer of peanut butter. enrobed in milk chocolate. It's almost, but not quite a cookie. If you like that combination of peanut butter and chocolate, you're going to love it.
If you're from the East Coast, Tastykake probably was part of your formative childhood experience at one point or another.
Is this a product that I will buy again? Honestly, probably not. But if you're looking for a little bit of nostalgia. Tastykake is one way to go. Especially if you're from the East Coast.
Remember if you want to try them for yourself, you'll probably find them at Walmart in Wenatchee, and yes, you will definitely find them at Jersey Mikes in East Wenatchee.
Tastykake, "The Cake That Made Mother Stop Baking."
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