If you must drink alcohol, what is the healthiest drink?

Full disclosure, I don't drink. I've never liked the taste of alcohol. I remember as a kid I wanted to take a taste of my dad's beer on a sunny Saturday afternoon, and he said OK. I took a swig, and I thought, ick, why would anyone want to drink this?

So having said that, I don't know a whole lot about drinking or alcohol, or the kind of impact that would have on my body. But I'm personally convinced that it would not be good for me. Over the years I've discovered that I have an addictive personality, when there's something I really like. (I really really like it.) You combine that with poor impulse control, and you wind up with someone who would really have some serious personal problems if they liked alcohol.

So, what is this article about?

I was scanning around on the Internet the other day and I stumbled across this story that talked about a doctor who was asked to give his opinion on what the healthiest alcoholic beverage might be. Or would that be the least unhealthy beverage?

The author of the story and a gastroenterologist is Dr. Saurabh Sethi and their conclusion is that the healthiest alcoholic (or the least unhealthy) beverage that you could consume to get your buzz on would be tequila. I find this very interesting because although I have no experience drinking tequila, I certainly have experience watching other people drink tequila and I would not agree with his position.

Doctor Sethi says.

“No amount of alcohol is good for your system. However, if you must drink. Tequila is made from the agave plant, which is low in both sugar and carbs and is naturally gluten free.”

There are also several studies that seem to think that tequila, made from blue agave, has some other positive health benefits when taking medications.

All I know is back in the day I would go to a party, be the designated driver and when the tequila came out. A lot of times somebody at the party would set up a video camcorder and start it running because nobody would remember anything at the party that happened after the tequila started pouring. They wanted to be able to watch the video later to see what happened. (I'm not kidding.)

This video would come in handy if. For instance, they wanted to find out how anybody at the party wound up getting injured, Or possibly have some great material for blackmail later in life.

So, if you must drink, I guess drink tequila. But before you take that first shot don't forget to start the video recorder, so you'll know what happened afterwards.

