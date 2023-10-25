The convenience store or the "Quick stop" as I like to call them has become essential to American life. It seems like you can't go through a day without the need to stop for something. Now they are so ubiquitous that some are now specializing. Beer, wine, smokes, in addition to gas and diesel.

So where are the best "quick stops" in Wenatchee and who decides. Lets do a little web surfing and find out.

I think the best list comes from Yelp since it has reviews from customers. I don't think this list is in any particular order.

North Avenue Market, 1816 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee

Ashlyn H. in Entiat, WA says, "I'm a total fan of the Red Barn! To all you haters . . .ahem Mark. . . Yeah! It's a gas station and a head shop and has cheep beer. What are you complaining about? Keep on keepin' on Red Barn :)"

7-Eleven, 925 S Mission Wenatchee

alex v. Wenatchee, WA says, "Staff are great, nice and friendly! Store is always clean and well stocked! Coffee is amazing. Only issue is the other customers who get angry when they can't use the bathroom, it's usually sketchy looking people and I totally understand why they don't allow it."

Bj's Sunset Highway, 3330 Sunset Hwy N East Wenatchee

Denise S. Wenatchee, WA says, "I absolutely love this place for burgers and more. They have the best burgers in town no lie. If any of you have ever been to Miners Burgers in Yakima you know how good their burgers are. Well I am here to tell you that BJ'S is BETTER BETTER BETTER. The staff at BJ'S are great. Burgers and more can be made to order and I am telling you you won't be disappointed

Circle K, 1405 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee,

Dana G. Seaside, OR, I don't think I've ever reviewed a gas station before, but I guess there is a first time for everything! Inside, the store is well stocked, well lit, and clean. About all you can ask for in a convenience store!

I've been satisfied in the past and will continue to do business here in the future.

Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop, 3607 US-97 A, Wenatchee,

This is the place I drive by going to and from work every day and if you're looking for a snack, this is definitely a good place to stop. I know it's an overstatement, but it seems like this is where all the truckers stop to get diesel and food.

Everything is made fresh early in the morning. By the time two or three PM rolls around, they're starting to run out. The chicken strips are huge, but my guilty pleasure is the BBQ burrito, and I know it's something frozen that they get out of a box, and they throw it in the deep fryer, but I still love them.

There should be a National “Quick Stop” Day.