Is a new Flintstones movie on the way? 

Everything old is new again, and that also goes for my favorite cartoons from my misspent youth. This time, we're talking about the Flintstones. I can remember when I was a kid, gathering with the family, sitting down on the couch and watching The Flintstones on TV (yes, we all watched it). Everyone in the family liked the show. It was funny. It had a hardworking, bumbling patriarch named Fred. A loving long-suffering spouse named Wilma and goofy neighbors. (Barney. And what's her name?)

It was many years later when the live action Flintstones movie came out with John Goodman, Rick Moranis and Rosie O’donnel. (Elizabeth Perkins played Wilma.)

It was fun, we enjoyed it and then it went in the box with the other VHS tapes we never watched anymore.

Now we have something new coming our way.

According to msn.com,

‘The folks in attendance at the Warner Bros. Animation Panel at LightBox were having a yabba dabba doo time on Saturday when it was announced that Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve were teaming up to work on a new animated project surrounding everyones favorite prehistoric family. ‘

“Meet the Flintstones” the animated movie is coming. There's no indication at this point whether it's going to be a classic Hanna-Barbera style animated movie or whether they're going to go a little more sophisticated with digital animation.

Rumors are floating that they're looking for “A list” stars to do the voice acting, including. Manny Jacinto, Elizabeth Banks and Amy Sedaris.

I wish them luck. I'm not sure it's something that I'm going to want to see, even if I do want to wallow in nostalgia from time to time.

