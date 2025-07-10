There's been a lot of noise, wailing and gnashing of teeth about the massive layoffs that Microsoft is going through, including the layoffs in the Seattle area. But Microsoft is not the only tech company needing to trim their staff. The latest is TikTok.

Congress Considers Bill To Force Sale Of TikTok Getty Images loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘TikTok, a tech employer relatively new to the Eastside, is laying off 65 employees, according to a Washington state Employment Security Department filing Monday.’

TikTok came from Singapore and wound up landing in Bellevue in 2021 with a relatively modest staff which has now grown to about 1700 employees. The announcement of a staff reduction of 65 workers is about a 5% reduction and seems pretty modest in comparison to, say, Microsoft.

Federal Appeals Court Upholds TikTok Sale Or Ban Law Getty Images loading...

The reason that TikTok expanded so quickly in the Northwest is because of their e-commerce division. TikTok still remains the 7th largest employer in the Bellevue area behind companies like T-Mobile, Meta, and Amazon.

Currently, TikTok is building an app specifically for United States users in the hopes of circumventing the sale-or-ban deadline in the United States coming up in September.

Illustrations Of TikTok And Xiaohongshu (RedNote) App Getty Images loading...

Not being a TikTok user. (I'm way out of their core demographic.) I'm kind of ambivalent about the whole sale-or-ban situation with TikTok. For me, it can go either way. I personally look as Tik Tok as a gigantic “time suck.”

Not as much as YouTube, mind you, but it's still pretty big.

TikTok’s e-commerce division lays off dozens of Bellevue employees | The Seattle Times

Pike Place Market fish are flying online, but not with Amazon | The Seattle Times



5 Quirky Tech Trends Washington State Never Saw Coming in 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby





Look at This New High-Tech Wizardry from Japan (PHOTOS) Look how Japan has implemented cleanliness and social conscientiousness to everyone's favorite fast food chain: McDonald's. Gallery Credit: Devon Brosnan



