Is the Chalupa getting an upgrade At Taco Bell in Wenatchee?

When was the last time you stopped in to get some food at Taco Bell? I must admit it's been a little while for me, but with this new news, I'm kind of excited.

Let's go back a little bit.

When my kids were small, we used to go to Taco Bell all the time because it was inexpensive, and you could fill them up, (the kids that is.) It wasn't until many years later that Taco Bell introduced the chalupa. Think of a Taco, but instead of a crunchy shell You have something resembling Indian fry bread to put all the fillings in.

I like the Taco Bell chalupa. In fact, I want one right now. But here's the deal, Taco Bell has refined their chalupa design.

According to msn.com,

‘On Thursday, March 27, Taco Bell announced its brand-new toasted cheddar street chalupas. The item, available now nationwide, takes the grilled outside of 2019’s toasted cheddar chalupa and shrinks it to the handheld-friendly size of the cheesy street chalupa introduced in 2024.’

Wait a minute, it's available now? How did I miss this? I like cheesy, I like crunchy. This may be what's for lunch today.

Something else new At Taco Bell is the Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries. Basically, they're taking roasted chicken, Nacho cheese sauce tortilla strips and sour cream and putting that whole mess over the top of some fries. (Why don't they just call it? Mexican poutine.) I don't know, it sounds good to me.

I'm going to try to have the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas for lunch today and I will include photos.

Success.

So, the first thing to notice is that they are not as big as I originally thought. Instead of being the size of a regular chalupa they're smaller, closer to the size of a street Taco, maybe a little bit bigger. You have the option of ordering either steak or chicken.

You get 2 of them and they both have to use the same protein, either steak or chicken. The first thing I noticed was the crunch, very satisfying. The cheese grilled on the outside of the fried bread was very tasty. There's a sauce (chile lime crema) that is also very good. And then you have the chicken, onions, cilantro, and shredded cheese.

For $7.00, it's worth a try. I liked it, I hope you do too.

