Population in the state of Washington is always in flux. In any given year, 10 to 20% of the people who live in Washington move. Either some other location in Washington or out of the state completely.

But if you're thinking of moving out of state. Where would you go?

There are two new studies out that show where people would like to move to in the States. And also, the best places to move if you want to leave the United States.

Let's start with the United States.

I know it's hard for you to imagine, but there are people that don't want to live in Washington state and want to move. So where is the best place to go?

According to forbes.com,

‘We analyzed cities based on housing costs, cost of living, crime rates, air quality, quality of education, median income, employment rates, weather, entertainment establishments, average commute time and net migration to the city to determine which are the best cities to move to’

Now, this list is more than one year old, but it's still very interesting.

Here are the top five best cities to move to.

#5, Colorado Springs, Co.

The average monthly cost of housing was approximately $1500. They have an employment rate of 97%, and it's a beautiful town to live in.

#4, Wichita, KS.

Monthly housing costs last year in Wichita were $930 a month. They have an employment rate of 98%, and the climate provides almost 128 days of sunshine a year.

#3, Oklahoma City, OK.

Monthly housing costs run at about $1081 a month. That slightly higher cost per month is offset by a much lower overall cost of living. If you like hanging outdoors, they offer about 139 days of sunshine a year.

#2, Raleigh, NC.

Monthly housing costs in Raleigh pencil out to about $1446 a month. Raleigh, NC offers somewhat higher income potential, and again if you like the outdoors, you're going to like Raleigh, 109 days of sunshine a year.

The number one city on the list? Omaha, NE.

The monthly housing cost averaged about $1188.00 a month. Lots of sunshine, about 117 days a year, and if your career oriented It has a very strong job market with lots of opportunities for career advancement.

Now what if you're just fed up with all the crazy Americans and want to get out of the country. Where is the best place to go?

Expatsi.com has a list for you.

Based on a survey of over 30,000 people who are considering moving out of the United States, they give you 20 options. We're going to look at the top five.

#5, France.

In 2022, more Americans moved to France than any other country in the EU. If you love food, wine, music and rude cabbies, France is the place for you.

#4 Greese.

You'll find a laid-back lifestyle, and a lower cost of living. And relatively mild weather year-round. Also, you have ready access to that Mediterranean diet, so maybe you'll live longer.

#3, Switzerland.

Switzerland seems very popular with expats. They offer top-notch safety, healthcare, and infrastructure. Lots of natives speak English, that's always helpful, certainly for me. I don't speak French or German. Be warned, Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries to live in.

#2, Spain.

It's safe, affordable, and relatively low-cost health care. The food culture is outstanding and has a lot to offer to everyone from young families to retirees.

#1, Portugal.

It has a world class capital, amazing beaches, a laid-back lifestyle, Portugal has been popular for Americans for quite a while now, but it's interesting to note that of all the immigrants into Portugal, Americans only represent 1%. Portugal offers great food and wine, the people are generally very friendly, the culture is outstanding, and in my opinion, they have one of the most beautiful languages in the world.

I'm not planning on moving out of the United States, but if I was to go overseas for a visit Portugal would certainly be on the top of my list.

