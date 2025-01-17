Can you find the best fried chicken in the US in Washington?

I don't know about you, but I've always thought of fried chicken as something that comes from the United States, but apparently that is not the case. Alter the seasonings just a little bit and it can come from anywhere in the world. Guatemala, Japan, The Middle East. There are all sorts of variations on fried chicken.

Hand holding Fried chicken and eating in the restaurant PhanuwatNandee loading...

What we're going to look at right now is some of the top fried chicken franchise locations in the United States, and a few of them, I don't know about you, but I have never heard of.

An interesting point among the top 10, the number one chicken venue is not Chick-fil-A.

Stacker did the research and came up with a list of 10 chicken establishments that they felt were in the top 10. I think we're going to look at the top five.

Fried Chicken Bucket Composition arselozgurdal loading...

According to my buddy Lon Martin the very best fried chicken is located at a 76 Gas station on highway 243 in Schwana and it's not just any chicken, it's broasted chicken, baby. Whenever I drive to the tri-cities from Wenatchee I drive by this place and I ask myself, “do I want it to stop for broasted chicken”? And then I keep driving.

According to msn.com,

‘Despite fried chicken being widely viewed as an all-American staple, however, it's actually a multicultural dish. Different variations can turn fried chicken into citrusy Guatemalan fried chicken, soy-sauced and potato-starched Japanese tatsuta-age, Italian pollo frito beaten with eggs and seasoned with salt and pepper, or twice-fried Korean fried chicken coated in gochujang, all by tweaking a few spices and pastes.’

L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains Getty Images loading...

#5 is Churches Chicken. It opened in Texas in 1952 and like many of the establishments on this list, their business is expanding.

Buffalo Wild Wings Exterior In Jacksonville Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wi loading...

#4 is Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982. Now there are over 1000 stores.

Chick-fil-A Ranks As America's Favorite Restaurant According To One Industry Survey Getty Images loading...

#3 is Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A goes all the way back to 1942. A small diner just outside Atlanta.

KFC Fast Food Restaurant Chain Getty Images loading...

#2. Kentucky Fried Chicken. Back in 1939, Colonel Sanders invented his 11 spices and herbs, and the rest is history.

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Getty Images loading...

# 1. Popeyes. In 1972 it was known as “Chicken on the Run”. The sales figures were not that special. Adding a few more spices and changing the name changed all that.

My rule of thumb has always been the spicy chicken sandwich. I don't know why, I just like spicy chicken sandwiches and to this day, I still haven't had a spicy chicken sandwich better than the one available at KFC.

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Getty Images loading...

Yesterday I got a chance to try the spicy chicken sandwich at Carl's Jr. It was OK, But I'm sorry, it can't touch the spicy chicken sandwich at KFC. If you've never tried it, (KFC) I think you need to give it a shot, especially if you like spicy. It's not so spicy that it will blow your head off, but it does give you a little bit of a tingle in your tongue.

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases Getty Images loading...

I have not tried the spicy chicken sandwich at Popeye's but the next time I make a trip over to Seattle and back, I think I will.

Maby twice.

The best fried chicken chain in the US is not Chick-fil-A, according to diners. See the top 10.

Chicken Chains Charge Ahead in 2025 – Placer.ai Blog

The surprising origin of fried chicken



What's the Secret to Cooking Fried Chicken?





7 Fantastic Places For Fried Chicken In Montana Searching for the best fried chicken in Montana? The state boasts a variety of spots serving up this classic comfort food. Gallery Credit: jessejames





The First Ever Kentucky Fried Chicken Is Actually In Utah Did anyone else know that the original KFC was just 5 hours away from Boise? Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas



