Washington state wins bragging rights over Oregon.

Where I work, bragging rights are a big deal. Among the different divisions in our building being number one in the building means a lot. It doesn't make me any more money, but it does give me the opportunity to walk up and down the hallway singing “We Are The Champions” all day. (In a nice non triggering way.)

It's a similar situation between residents of Washington and Oregon. We here in Washington think we're number one in everything. Way better than those guys on the other side of the Columbia River. Residents of Oregon think we're all Hicks. Oregon must be the home of the great enlightened masses. Look at Portland, what other city in the United States will let you bicycle naked?

google maps google maps loading...

According to koin.com,

“U.S. News and World Report released its 2024 list of the top states on Tuesday. The media company analyzes metrics related to health care, education, the economy and more to determine the highest-ranking places.”

So, to add insult to injury to both Washington and Oregon, neither one of us were #1 nor #2. Oh no, we're down the list aways. The number one state was Utah. (really?)

google maps google maps loading...

USNews.com said,

“The state is known for its skiing, with the mountains near Salt Lake City collecting abundant snowfall, as well as for the Sundance Film Festival, one of the world’s premiere independent film festivals, staged each January in Park City.”

Washington state has mountains and skiing too, and we don't have a useless lake full of salt. OK, enough whining. Let's find out where we wound up.

google maps google maps loading...

Washington checks in at #8 on the list. And Oregon drops to 31. Just below Indiana. (well that's harsh.)

Wait a minute. Why does everything have to be a competition anyway? Oh yes, I remember now, it's because I'm a human and a dude. (That's what we do.)

Congratulations to Washington and Oregon. Look at it this way, at least you're not Louisiana.

google maps google maps loading...

They came in at #50. (Les bon temps rouler.)

Washington wins over Oregon in U.S. News and World Report's annual state rankings (koin.com)

Rankings: Overall Best States | US News Best States

Minnesota's Last Standing Drive-in Movie Theaters Looking to be transported back in time and enjoy a film outside at a drive-in theater? There are 5 drive-ins still open in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams