Steak, red meat. Sometimes fish or chicken is just not enough. I want a big juicy, well-aged steak. But where am I going to find it, and what if I want the best steak available? In the entire state of Washington. I don't have time to be messing around on Yelp and then cross my fingers and hope the reviews are correct.

So here is what I found.

According to tastingtable.com,

‘In order to be considered the best, we looked for places that not only served highly recommended and favorably reviewed high-quality steaks, but we also looked for places that put as much care and effort into the quality of the sides and the wine list as the steak. Atmosphere, service, and — in some cases — longevity all needed to come together to create the perfect steakhouse experience, so let's talk about those that made the cut.’

I think probably the best steak experience I have ever had was split between two different restaurants. One experience was at our very own Visconti's in Wenatchee. all I can say is it was rare, perfectly seasoned and cooked, and so tender I didn't even need a knife.

The other experience was at Morton's Steakhouse in Seattle. My girlfriend and I were going to a concert at the Paramount, and we were looking for a place to eat. It was the last minute, and I saw this door with this little sign above it that said Morton Steakhouse and I thought, why not? Mortons is normally by reservation, but we walked in; they took us into the bar, sat us down, expedited our order. It was amazing, and again, an excellent steak, well prepared. Then we went to the concert and had a great time as well.

Now, let's look at some of the recommendations.

We are just going to focus on the Pacific Northwest.

So the first recommendation is the best steak in Oregon.

The RingSide Steakhouse in Portland, OR.

It is said that they put as much effort into their side orders as they do on their stakes.

ringsidesteakhouse.com

(503) 223-1513

2165 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210

Chandlers in Boise, ID.

It has a great wine list, a romatic atmosphere, and among other things, Wagyu beef.

chandlersboise.com

(208) 383-4300

981 West Grove St, Boise, ID 83702

Casagranda’s Steakhouse in Butte, Mt.

Delicious appetizers, salads and sides and huge steaks.

casagrandassteakhouse.com

(406) 723-4141

801 S Utah Ave, Butte, MT 59701

Churchill's Steakhouse in Washington.

They have a history in the meat industry that goes all the way back to the 1800s and have a place in the Steakhouse Hall of Fame. (Yes, that's a thing.)

churchillssteakhouse.com

(509) 474-9888

165 South Post St, Spokane, WA 99201

I personally have not had the joy of going to any of these places, but maybe I need to create my own bucket list.

Yeah, a meat eaters bucket list.

What do you think?

