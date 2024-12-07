What is bleeding eye virus? Do you need to worry?

My sister loves to travel. She's done a few cruises, she's gone to Greece, she's done the river cruise in Europe. (Where she caught COVID.) And she travels to Mexico at least twice a year, but she has never been to Africa. I've always been curious about Africa, but the more I read, the more fearful I get about the possibility of traveling there and catching something called Marburg virus.

Yes, you guessed it. This is another one of those stories that talks about a disease that you think you'll never catch and then somebody who's traveling gets it and brings it back to the United States.

According to People.com,

‘Marburg is a rare but “severe hemorrhagic fever that can cause serious illness and death,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says, adding that there is no treatment or vaccine for it. But, if detected early, supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival, according to the Africa CDC.

The Marburg virus is kind of a distant cousin to Ebola. Causes bleeding out of the eyes, ears and nose. (Not a good look unless it's Halloween.) This is a very serious disease and it ultimately has no cure. The CDC says that in Africa there have been 66 reported cases, 16 deaths in Rwanda. There is no vaccination you can get to protect you from this disease.

I used to love the idea of traveling overseas. I've been to Germany. I spent three lovely hours in an airport in London. I've been to Amsterdam and also traveled in Israel but looking at the possibility of traveling to Africa in the in the near future. No, it's not going to happen.

