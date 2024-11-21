Driving this Thanksgiving? Drive safely, watch out for the WSP. 

Are you travelling this Thanksgiving? Current statistics say that most of you are driving instead of flying this year or traveling by train or bus. All of my kids are traveling somewhere for Thanksgiving this year, which is OK. It makes for a very quiet Thanksgiving holiday for me and my girlfriend.

The most driving I'm going to be doing for the Thanksgiving weekend will be to the store to pick up some last-minute goodies and then after Thanksgiving hitting a couple of those Black Friday sales.

Eighteen Still Missing In Washington State Mudslide

For those of you who are driving for Thanksgiving, watch out for the Washington State Patrol, because they will be watching out for you.

According to kimatv.com,

‘Starting on Thursday, the Washington State Patrol will have extra troopers on Interstate 90. The purpose of these additional patrols are to make sure people are driving safely during the holiday travel season, specifically Washington State University students who might be visiting family for Thanksgiving.’

When I was a student at What is now Central Washington University I drove like a crazy person. That was many years ago, but if it was today and I was that age, I would probably still drive like a crazy person and have lots more tickets.

Concept of bad weather and dangerous on the road in winter

Just remember that everybody else that is on the road is just as stressed out as you are to get to where they're going on time as safely as possible.

More Washington State Troopers are on the road right now, and they are paying close attention to the speed that you're driving.

Drive the speed limit, travel safely, have a great Thanksgiving holiday.

Washington State Patrol boosts presence for Thanksgiving travel

