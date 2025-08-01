I love a good hamburger; you know I do. But I read about something recently that Is just too much, even for me. It is called the Tsunami Burger, and it comes from The Corral Drive In located in Long Beach Washington.

This is the kind of hamburger that requires a family of 6 (or more) to eat it. Just take a look ai the video below and you'll see what I mean.

The Corral Drive In looks like one of those mom-and-pop fast food places that we used to have 30 years ago, and they have a lot of those same traditions. The Tsunami Burger started about 30 years ago. Ray Coulston, the current owner said his dad came up with the idea using an 18-inch bun and a 5 LB beef Patty. (Bigger than that now)

According to king5.com,

‘The big burger shows up at birthday parties, weddings and even wakes. Coulston made one for a funeral just a couple of weeks ago. Tsunami Burgers need 24 hours’ notice -- because these sesame seed buns get custom made by a bakery down the street. And the massive mound of meat takes up the whole grill.’

Now it's a 10 LB burger and comes with all the usual enhancements. Mustard, mayo, Lots and lots of Pickles, tomato, lettuce (Because you got to have some vegetables in there.) and about 25 slices of cheese. If you want to eat this burger behemoth you have to order 24 hours in advance and there are certain days that they can't make it for you. Like when you walk in the door. The current price runs about 75 bucks with cheese. (How much is it without?)

The defibrillator is extra.



