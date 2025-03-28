The price of eggs is dropping. Now, where are they coming from?

Several weeks ago, the average price of eggs peaked at approximately $8.26 a dozen in the United States. Today, the average price of eggs in the US has dropped to its lowest point in Nearly five months.

According to msn.com,

‘A recent USDA Egg Marker Report said egg inventories have increased and demands has eased slightly. This, along with no significant outbreaks of bird flu reported in March, which affected more than 111 million birds between February 2022 and January 2025, has resulted in falling prices.’

Full disclosure. I don't buy eggs; I haven't bought eggs in a couple of years. It's not that I don't like eggs, it's just that I get my protein from other sources. I also brown bag my breakfast to work every morning and don't allow any time to cook while I'm getting ready to go.

So, this is good news, egg prices are dropping, right? In Washington state the average price is $5.30 a dozen, a little higher in Wenatchee.

But what I want to know is where these eggs are coming from? Well first off turkey is planning on exporting about 420 million eggs to the US in 2025. We also import eggs from Canada, the Netherlands, China and the United Kingdom.

It turns out that China is the largest producer of eggs in the entire world. China's egg production is over five times that of the United States.

There is one time during the week that I do eat eggs and that is when I meet my youngest son and my girlfriend at Jimmy'z Diner in East Wenatchee for breakfast on Sunday morning. For me It's the bacon and cheese omelet. (I like bacon)

I'll see you Sunday for breakfast.

US Egg Prices Hit Five-Month Low

To help solve its egg price crisis, America is turning to Turkey (the country) | CNN Business



