Food deliveries from companies like DoorDash are turning from a novelty to a way of life. A friend of mine recently confessed that he was thinking of becoming a DoorDash delivery person as a side hustle.

Now, more often than not, food deliveries in the Seattle area are being done by cyclists. More accurately, bicycles, E-bikes and scooters.

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According to axios.com,

‘The number of DoorDash deliveries using two-wheeled vehicles (bikes, e-bikes, scooters, etc.) in the U.S. and Canada grew nearly four times faster than those using cars between 2024 and 2025, per the company's new report shared first with Axios.

Bikes, scooters and such are typically cleaner and quieter than cars — plus they don't contribute as much to road congestion.’

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I have a coworker here at the “Radio Ranch” that regularly receives food delivery's at least every other day for either breakfast or lunch.

If you look at larger cities in the United States “two wheeled” deliveries seemed to take up the lion's share. In Seattle, 66% of deliveries are on 2 wheels. In San Francisco, 72%, and in San Jose, 64%.

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DoorDash claims that two wheeled deliveries are more efficient, and people making those deliveries are making more money. DoorDash goes on to say, “They spend around 15% less time traveling from offer acceptance to pickup, and earn over 10% more money per hour on average”

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“Door Dashers” might find it more difficult to deliver on “Two wheels” in Eastern Washington towns like Wenatchee and Moses Lake, or even Yakima and the Tri-Cities.

Larger cities with more bicycle friendly infrastructure will certainly see the two wheeled delivery trend escalate.

