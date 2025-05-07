I love movies. One of my favorite guilty pleasures is to watch the movie “Space Cowboys” when it pops on TV. It's a story about four retired astronauts that never got a chance to go into space and finally get a chance to go. The reason I mentioned this is because one of the key points to the plot is a Russian satellite that's about to deorbit and they need somebody to go up and fix it that is old enough to remember the technology.

When they get up there to take a look, they discover that the Russian satellite is more than just a weather satellite. It's a weapons platform. As an American moviegoer, this is a premise that we can accept. I mean, Russia has always been the bad guy, right? For Americans, it's a very believable plot twist.

Now we come to the present day.

On February 2nd, 2025, Russia did their latest launch of satellites into space in what is called a polar orbit. Recently, it's been revealed that there's something funny going on with these three satellites up in space.

According to msn.com,

‘Once they reached orbit, something unusual began to happen. The three satellites started moving in a coordinated way, flying very close together in formation. This caught the attention of space trackers from several countries. Satellites typically don’t fly this near unless they have a specific mission to complete.’

US observers are a little bothered by this activity because it indicates that the Soviet Union might be testing some sort of military ability for these satellites to get close to and or interfere with other satellites in orbit.

Now let's get real here for a moment. I have no doubt that both the US and the Soviet Union have satellites in orbit that have military capabilities, not just surveillance. True military capabilities.

Back to our 3 suspicious satellites.

Then, on March 18th, something even stranger happened. A 4th object appeared in space grouped with the three satellites. Where did it come from? observers have no idea. The US Space Force believes that it was released by one of the other 3 satellites. Is it space junk? not likely it's not behaving like space junk or some kind of debris.

Observers in the US and around the world are keeping a close eye on the situation. Needless to say, Russia is not talking about it at all. As of right now, it's just one more strange occurrence in space and we can only speculate on its true purpose.

