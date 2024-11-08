How will planned postal changes affect Washington mail delivery?

The US Postal Service for this last year has been reworking how they are going to deliver and handle our mail, and it doesn't matter whether they drop it off at your door or stick it in your post office box, everything is changing in some way, and it all kicks in with the new year.

The whole idea is to make the US Postal Service more efficient and more cost effective. More and more E-mail is turning into a major communication system. Fewer people are sending letters in the mail. There's lots of competition for package delivery and if the US Postal Service is going to survive, they need to make changes. (And not just one stamp at a time.)

According to sunherald.com,

‘The United States Post Office will enact major changes to how the mail is delivered in 2025, saving taxpayers $3 billion annually. The changes will reflect a greater reliance on more streamlined regional networks, while still maintaining the integrity of of local mail times.’

The good news is that for most of us, we won't even notice the changes. For instance, 75% of first-class mail won't change at all. They are going to be revamping the zip code system from a three digit to a 5-digit system.

Transportation costs will be optimized. Some regional facilities may be consolidated. If your mail is delivered on a rural route, you might see some changes because of that.

Many more changes, large and small, will be implemented beginning on January 1st, 2025.

I actually don't receive my mail at home. I pick up my mail at the post office. That works for me.

Here's hoping the new changes work for the US Postal Service as well.

