I have a mailbox I don’t use. U.S.P.S. changes start this week

So, this week, some changes are going to kick in with the US Postal Service. We're going to talk about how it affects you. But first, a little back story. About my postal experience.

When I made the move to the house that I now own. I was very lazy about checking my mail. I have a mailbox. But I was just really lazy. At one point I stopped checking my mail so much that my mailman just got frustrated and said look, we're not going to deliver to you anymore “Have a nice day”. That's when I decided to get a post office box, and I've stuck with that ever since. (It works for me.)

That's my story. Now here's what we know about the US Postal Service and what they're changing this week.

Millions of Americans still use the US Postal Service every single day in the United States. Especially in rural areas.

According to msn.com,

‘USPS said that changes will affect First-Class Mail, Periodicals, Marketing Mail, Package Services, including Bound Printed Matter, Media Mail, and Library Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express.’

This is all part of the US postal service 10 year “Delivering for America” plan. The US Postal Service says that cutting their staff and closing Unnecessary facilities will be saving approximately. 2.5 billion a year.

The thinking is that depending on where you are, your mail might get delivered faster or slower. For first class mail, they think 75% will be delivered as usual, and about 14% might get delivered faster. I guess we can assume that the remaining 11% gets there slower.

A lot of these changes in delivery time will be affected by your zip code as well. About 49% of all zip codes will see slower delivery.

There's no word specifically on whether or not using a post office box will speed up or slow down delivery of your mail, but I guess we'll find out over the next several months.

