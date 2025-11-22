University of Washington investing 10 million into AI

The University of Washington is building on a $10 million foundation to create what they hope will be a cutting-edge AI studies and curriculum. It's being called “AI@UW” and the seed money for the program is coming from philanthropists Charles and Lisa Simonyi.

Charles Simonyi is a software engineer who among other things was a pioneer in developing Microsoft Excel and Word

What is the goal?

According to seattletimes.com,

“It is a foundational investment that will help ensure artificial intelligence is developed and applied responsibly — serving humanity and advancing knowledge in ways that reflect our shared values,” said university President Robert J. Jones in a statement.’

The program will be spearheaded by the university’s Amazon professor of machine learning Noah Smith; The University of Washington will be part of that “first wave” of learning institutions focusing on AI. Other universities in that club would include Arizona State University and Brown University.

Why is this important?

Smith believes that AI literacy should be integrated into the curriculum starting with undergraduate coursework. Smith also wants to create a SEED-AI grant program that would help to fund various projects focusing on “AI learning and teaching across multiple disciplines.”

The $10 million fund will also help to launch scholarships for students, investments in hardware and what they're calling an “AI governance committee”.

If the University of Washington Board of Regents approves, Smith will be the first chair. for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies.

