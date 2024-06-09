Get paid to serve virtual meatballs online in Washington?

Time marches on, and some jobs are getting weirder by the day. IKEA is famous for its minimalist furniture and also for its Swedish meatballs. I myself have never tasted the Swedish meatballs from IKEA, but then I've never even darkened the door of their stores. I'm sorry, every time somebody mentions IKEA to me, I think of Deadpool (the movie).

IKEA now has ten job openings. For people who are interested in serving meatballs at their IKEA. store. But it's not just any IKEA store. It is an IKEA store located inside a Roblox game. Yes, you get paid to go online to play a game in Roblox as an IKEA employee. They will pay you. £13.15 / €14.80 an hour to work in this virtual store. (I could do that.)

It's called “the coworker game.” according to ign.com,

“The immersive experience gives players the opportunity to experience IKEA's unique approach to careers where non-linear career journeys are the norm and lateral moves across departments are commonplace,” IKEA said. It is IKEA’s first foray into mainstream gaming.”

Applications run to June 16, with the game itself launching June 24. So, if you want to do this you had better get on the stick and apply. They have 10 paid shifts, and if you are a successful applicant, you will be paid to help customers and move to different departments working in different sections of the virtual store. (And you don't need to learn another language.)

IKEA’s Country People and Culture Manager, Darren Taylor says,

“At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression. Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that's what IKEA on Roblox is all about.”

If you are a successful applicant virtual interviews will take place between Thursday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 18.

Now here is the catch. If you're living in Washington state, you can't apply. In fact, if you're living in the United States, you can't apply. You must be 18 years of age or older and you must be a UK or Republic of Ireland resident in order to apply. (now I feel robbed). This just seems wrong to me. people in the United States need to be able to get in on this virtual gravy train.

I wonder if any AI bots will apply.

