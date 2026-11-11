It’s your chance to visit “Paradise”, for half price

The only thing better than great food is great food at half price and that's what seizthedeal.com is all about. Last week on Friday, gift certificates for Top Thai in Wenatchee sold out in about an hour and a half. Not surprising, it's a great restaurant.

This week we've got another great restaurant on the list for Friday morning. Starting at 6:00 AM, you'll be able to buy $25 gift certificates for The Paradise Restaurant at 334 N Wenatchee Ave and only pay $12.50. You'll find links on thequake1021.com and also on the Quake 102.1 mobile app.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Welcome to paradise.

The Paradise Restaurant has been running since 2015 with a menu designed to serve pretty much everybody. Half of the menu is classic Mexican dishes from Oaxaca Mexico. The other half of the menu is traditional American food so no matter what mood you're in, you can come in for a burger and fries, or a classic mole recipe that's more than 100 years old.

According to theparadiserestaurante.com,

‘The Paradise aims to provide a heavenly experience for all its customers with great food, friendly service, and a peaceful environment. Our menu contains many authentic American and Mexican dishes collected and created by Maria. We are proudly run by the entire family, along with incredible additional staff, and owned by Maria, Alfonso, and Julio Lopez.’

You really can't talk about The Paradise Restaurant in Wenatchee without talking about the pies. Everybody loves their pies. On any given day, Maria is baking at least six different kinds of pies every morning.

screen shot / www.theparadiserestaurante.com screen shot / www.theparadiserestaurante.com

Everything is made to order.

It had been quite a while since I had stopped in for any kind of meal at The Paradise Restaurant, so I decided that today (11/10/26) was the day to go down and sample their food again. Since one of the things that they're most well-known for is their traditional Oaxaca Cuisine, I decided to try one of Maria's mole dishes. The chicken enchiladas de mole Oaxaqueno.

Maria says it's her grandmother's mole recipe and takes about 3 days to prepare with an uncountable number of ingredients.

screen shot / www.theparadiserestaurante.com screen shot / www.theparadiserestaurante.com

Experiencing Oaxaca.

I arrived for lunch at about 11:00 this morning, sat down, A nice lady took my order and left a basket of chips and some salsa. About 15 minutes later, the meal arrived at the table.

The first thing that struck me was the aroma. The mole was very fragrant, an incredible dark brown color. Before I did anything else, I took a bite of the enchilada that was smothered in mole and savored it. What a flavor, it's difficult to describe.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

You had the chicken enchiladas wrapped in homemade tortillas, and the mole sauce on top. Then you had shredded lettuce, queso fresca, very thin slices of onion, A couple of slices of tomato with rice on the side.

Some plans don't work out.

My game plan was to eat half of the dish, put the rest of it in a to go box and get a piece of pie. The problem with that game plan is that the enchiladas in mole were so good I couldn't stop. But I can't leave without pie.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

My solution. Get the pie to go and since it was to go. I got 2 slices of pie. One slice was chocolate cream and the other slice was a raspberry lemon meringue. I'm going to try to have only one slice of pie for dessert tonight.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

The Paradise Restaurant.

Good people. Great homemade food. Awesome pie. What more do you need?



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