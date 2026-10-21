This Saturday is Make a Difference Day. You can make a difference

Back in 1992, Marsha Bullard of USA Weekend had an idea. One day for you to volunteer to help a neighbor, and always on the 4th Saturday of October.

Well, this Saturday is that day, Make a Difference Day, and all over Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties you have the opportunity to find something that you care about and then volunteer to help out.

The main hub for Make a Difference Day in Chelan County is the Pybus Public Market at 3 N Worthen St. in Wenatchee. It's the information hub for participants, project listings, and volunteers in Chelan County and will be open from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

According to wenatcheemkdd.com,

‘Make a Difference Day is on Saturday, October 24. If you'd like to add a project, it's easy! Just go to the top of this page and under "Projects" select "Add Your New Project" and follow the steps". Pybus Market will not be accepting any donations. It is up to each project to coordinate their site of choice for dropping off donations. If you need assistance, or need to request a table for the day, please contact the Pybus Market Office at (509) 888-3900 or pybus@pybusmarket.org’

The list of projects is extensive. And you can look at it at Projects for Make A Difference Day Oct. 22, 2022

There are several food drives. This Saturday.

Including the Leavenworth Food Drive for MEND

Food Drive: Restock YWCA NCW’s on-site food and hygiene pantry Located at Plaza Superjet. 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Grocery Outlet: Restock YWCA NCW’s on-site food and hygiene pantry

Other events include.

12th Annual Fall Cleanup of Leavenworth\'s Oldest Cemetery

Confluence Health & Wenatchee High School Bone Marrow Registry

Fill The Canoe for Cancer Care of NCW/Our House

Coats For Kids

Speaking of coats for kids.

Coats for Kids 2026 Presented by People's Bank Coats for Kids 2026 Presented by People's Bank

I will be there representing The Quake 102.1 along with the rest of our stations at the Radio Ranch. A big thank you to People's Bank for being our corporate sponsor, and a thank you to Hope Church for Wenatchee for sponsoring the broadcast that I will be doing on site from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

One of the things I find unique about Make a Difference Day is it provides an opportunity for you to do something for someone you might not know.

It's also a great opportunity to teach your children and grandchildren what public service is all about?



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