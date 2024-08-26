Fake Biden robocalls. The FCC is not amused.

I don't know about you, but I really dislike robocalls. (Just in general.) Now make it a political robocall and I dislike them even more regardless of whether it's Republican, Democrat or independent. So, when I heard about this little item. It just made me happy.

According to gizmodo.com,

‘The wireless provider that allowed deepfake robocalls of President Joe Biden to be transmitted to potential voters in New Hampshire during that state’s Democratic primaries has settled with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to an announcement from the commission Wednesday. Texas-based Lingo Telecom will pay a civil penalty of $1 million in the settlement over the voter suppression effort.’

Woman is shopping online with cell phone outdoor PredragImages loading...

You see, if it was up to me, I think robocalls in general should be made illegal. Now somebody's going to say, “That infringes on my right to free speech”. I disagree, to me, it's not free speech if it's taking up my time. (And my time is worth something.)

So, you take the robo call that's wasting my time anyway and then you commit fraud by trying to make me think that President Biden is telling me to not vote for him. I say someone's got to pay and apparently, they will. Both the telecom company and the originator of the robocall that the telecom company carried.

Let me tell you something about the FCC. Over the decades, the FCC has been deregulated on many levels. So, the number of regulations that they enforce has been greatly reduced, but I will say this. The regulations that they still enforce they do so with great prejudice. You don't mess with the FCC. (If you're a broadcaster, you know this.)

164653697 gmg9130 loading...

Now there is potentially one other fine that may be going out to the Political consultant. That came up with the idea by Steve Kramer, and he will be paying out some money too. How much, we don't know yet, but it could be upwards of $6 million. (You go FCC.)

According to gizmodo.com.

‘FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release. “If AI is being used, that should be made clear to any consumer, citizen, and voter who encounters it. The FCC will act when trust in our communications networks is on the line.” ‘

Supreme Court Upholds Cell Phone Robocall Bans And Allows States To Prohibit "Faithless" Presidential Electors Getty Images loading...

I don't care what your political persuasion is. You should be pleased with the outcome of this case.

Fake Biden Robocalls Cost Wireless Provider $1 Million in FCC Penalties (gizmodo.com)

Deepfake Dirty Tricks Descend on New Hampshire Ahead of Primary (gizmodo.com)

FCC Settles Spoofed AI-Generated Robocalls Case | Federal Communications Commission



Missouri Cave Where Jesse James Hid $250,000 in Gold Then Escaped Gallery Credit: The History Underground via YouTube



