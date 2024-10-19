Walgreens will be closing up to 1200 stores nationwide.

Over the last five or ten years, I've gone through three different. Pharmacies. The very first pharmacy I started out with was Walgreens. This was several years ago, and I loved Walgreens because they were open 24 hours, and I could do the drive-up window on my way to work. (Around 4:00 AM.) And pick up my prescriptions.

Anyone that's familiar with Walgreens now knows that that is not the case anymore. I then switched to a pharmacy in East Wenatchee and have again switched and now I have switched yet again to the Clinic Pharmacy.

I have to admit that it comes as no surprise to me to find out that Walgreens is closing up to 1200 stores nationwide.

According to cnn.com,

‘Walgreens is closing approximately 1,200 locations as the drug store chain struggles to contend with online competitors and declining prescription drug payments.

By 2027, about one in seven Walgreens currently open will close its doors. About 500 Walgreens will close its doors over the next year, the drug store chain announced Tuesday.’

Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth said in an interview with the wall street journal closures would focus on locations that aren’t profitable, too close to each other or stores struggling with theft.

As of this writing, we have no clue as to whether or not we are going to lose either of our Walgreens in Wenatchee or East Wenatchee.

let's hope they survive.

