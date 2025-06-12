Life in the retail sector has been very tough this year so far. Especially for drugstores. Rite Aid filing for Chapter 11. Walgreens. Is looking towards closing stores to keep their heads above water.

According to msn.com,

‘Walgreens has announced plans to close dozens of stores this month, as part of a larger strategy to shut down over 1,000 stores nationwide within the next three years. The pharmacy chain intends to close 500 stores in the current fiscal year and it is closing more than 20 stores this month.’

When I first started needing prescriptions, I went to Walgreens because the pharmacy was open 24 hours a day. They had a drive-up window on my way to work early in the morning. I would stop there, pick up my prescriptions. It was awesome. (No waiting in line at 3:30 in the morning.)

Then with budget and staffing cuts they stopped operating 24 hours a day. Then when COVID hit our local Walgreens were smashed with staffing shortages.

Over the last five years I've changed pharmacies five times. The one I'm using now does not have a drive-up window, but at least they get my prescriptions right and on time.

Walgreens is set to close 25 stores this month. Let's see how many of those stores are in Washington state.

It looks like only one store in Washington state is being closed, located in Bremerton, at State Highway 303 NE on June 23

The states that will see the most closures of Walmart stores this month, Massachusetts and West Virginia.

The total number of store closures for Walgreens is up to about 1000, but keep in mind that leaves them with 6000 profitable stores that they will continue to invest in.

Walgreens to close 25 stores in June and here is the full list

