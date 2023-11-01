Walmart cracks down on some shoppers in Washington State. 

Comedian Ron White can do 10 minutes on nothing but coupons, but what Walmart is doing now is not funny. Walmart has decided to change the rules on how you use coupons in their stores.

Full disclosure here, I don't shop with coupons, I never have. I remember my mom using coupons when she was shopping at the grocery store. I know that if you know what you're doing, you can save a lot of money using coupons.

Here's what's going on. Back in September, Walmart changed their coupon policy and because of this you won't be saving as much money as you used to at the checkout line.

According to Coupons in the News, Walmart has changed their coupon policy, and all the details can be found at the Walmart website, corporate.walmart.com

Here the high points,

“Walmart will not give cash back & overages will not apply to remaining items if the value of a coupon is greater than the item's value”

- Walmart will only allow one paper coupon per item for in-store purchases

- Digital coupons on mobile phones will not be accepted

- Shoppers may not use expired coupons under any circumstances

- Description of product must MATCH item for coupon to be accepted

- Coupons cannot be stacked on top of a single item”

And this is the big one. There will be no overrides.

“If a scanner does not accept your coupon, then a manager will not override it to the discounted price.”

"To help our customers save money and live better, we gladly accept valid paper manufacturer coupons issued by manufacturers of products that Walmart sells. These paper manufacturer coupons must scan at the register and must not be expired in accordance with the following guidelines." [Walmart]

To see the full list of updated policies, visit Walmart's website. corporate.walmart.com

If you're using coupons at Walmart to help feed the family and keep your budget intact, Things just got a little bit harder for you.