We have an election on November 4th, and you probably have your ballot, and you may have already mailed it in. However, if you have not put your ballot in the mail you might want to rethink it. The drop-off box might be the better way to go if you want your ballot counted.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Under a proposed rule change from the U.S. Postal Service, the agency clarified that ballots mailed at the last minute might not be postmarked on the day they are received. Only ballots postmarked on Election Day or before can be counted under Washington’s vote-by-mail rules.’

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Now I have to admit that this sounds a little sketchy to me, but keep in mind this is a “proposed” rule change. I'm going to take this as a warning that I can't trust the US mail anymore.

I will be honest I haven't put my ballot in the mailbox for several years since I have a drop box very close to where I work, up next to the Wenatchee Public library in the “turn around.”

google maps google maps loading...

I have been a bit of a procrastinator this time around. I still have not filled out my ballot, but I will be doing that and then will be dropping it off, in the next day or two. If you're wondering where a drop off box might be located, you can always check out the Washington Secretary of State office’s drop box locator.

screen shot / sos.wa.gov/elections screen shot / sos.wa.gov/elections loading...

Exercise your right to vote and make sure your ballot gets there on time. It's probably too late to put it in the mail. Put your ballot in the Dropbox before or on November 4th.

Officials urge WA voters to use drop boxes for Nov. 4 election | The Seattle Times

Federal Register Notice of Additional Postmarking Information - Statements - Newsroom - About.usps.com



True or Fake: 11 Washington, Oregon, & California Strange Laws Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster



