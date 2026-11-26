It seems to be a recurring theme to me that as time passes, different kinds of scams designed to separate you from your hard-earned money increase in complexity and sophistication. This weekend, these scams are particularly focused on Black Friday.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘According to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey, that’s happened to more than a third of adults in the United States.

Social media is a part of the problem. The Federal Trade Commission found shopping scams were the most reported type of social media scam in 2025, and more than 40% of people who lost money to such fraud said they’d ordered something they saw in an ad.’

This year, they're even more sophisticated and convincing, and just as bogus. With the advent of AI, scammers can make their online advertisements and websites look incredibly professional and convincing.

What to look out for.

Probably the biggest danger while shopping this season is going to be fake online retailers. They claim to be well-known brands. They offer unbelievable discounts that you just can't pass up, and if the product does show up, it's typically a counterfeit product that has little or no value.

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Then, to add insult to injury, the purchase you made on the fake website offers up all your personal information to bad actors.

Protect yourself.

Before you make any purchases online based on an ad that you see on social media, verify that it's actually real. You really need to look at the URL to make sure it's authentic, and to make sure it leads to a real store.

Seeing. “https” in the URL does not necessarily mean it's legitimate.

Be careful when you receive a text or an email telling you about an order or package and be careful not to click on the link. You will possibly see scam messages with legitimate looking logos, but with misspellings. But these days, even perfect grammar and familiar IDs are not necessarily legitimate. (thanks AI)

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Another popular scam is individuals representing themselves as financial institutions that are not real. Typically, they will start with a fake fraud alert and then try to get you engaged. Anytime a caller asks you for card information, a one-time code, or banking routing numbers, you need to be very suspicious. One big red flag is urgency. If the caller tells you that you need to act right away or lose money, that's a warning sign. If you feel pressured, just end the call and then contact your financial institution directly.

Payment scams are also very popular. The scammer will ask you to use a payment system like Venmo or Zelle Instead of making payments to the store. These payment methods are legitimate methods, but they're designed for use between people that know each other. Don't use them with an individual that you've never met and don't know.

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If the seller starts pushing you to use one of these methods instead of a legitimate marketplace protected payment system, then it's time to end the transaction. Using a credit card is probably the safest way to make payments for a purchased item.

Just remember.

If it's too good to be true. If you are required to act immediately. If you are asked to use gift cards or direct transfers from your bank account, it's probably a scammer.



Five Area Codes Scammers Use to Scam Unsuspecting People in Washington and Utah According to SocialCatfish.com, these are area codes that people in Washington and Utah should avoid answering calls from. They're international numbers frequently associated with phone scams. Answering them or calling them back could result in high international calling fees. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart





Stay Protected from Scammers - 10 BBB Tips to Help Keep Criminals at Bay Protecting your personal information online is a full-time job because of the ingenuity of cybercriminals and hackers. Help keep you and your family safe from prying eyes and keyboards. Check these 10 tips from the Better Business Bureau to stay aware and know the signs of scams. Gallery Credit: JD Knight



