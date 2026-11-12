What would you choose for a superpower in Washington?

I don't know about you, but I admit that I have watched my share of comic book movies. Lots of DC and MCU characters zooming around wearing weird costumes and exhibiting strange superpowers.

One of my favorite superpower movies in Suicide Squad.

A recent survey was conducted that asked the question what would you choose for your favorite superpower, and then broke out the results by state.

According to pixlparade.com,

‘To that end, the team at PixlParade conducted a nationwide study in the United States to identify the most popular superpower choices. We surveyed 2,405 U.S. adults between July and August 2026 to determine the rankings shown here. Participants chose from 42 superpower options and reported their state of residence.’

The most popular superpower?

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It turns out that the most popular superpower is healing, or as they like to call it, "Healing Hands". This is especially true in the state of Wisconsin which seems to have the most respondents that want to have healing hands.

The second most popular superpower is teleportation. I have to say that I go along with this one. In fact, when I first read this article, the first thing I thought of was, "yeah, I would like to teleport". Although I don't think I'd like to be teleporting and be like that guy in the MCU that was kind of like a frog with the big long tongue and would stick to the ceiling. (Who was that guy, anyway?)

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It turns out that teleportation is Washington state's favorite superpower.

The number three favorite superpower in the United States is flight. (You know, it's a bird, it's a plane, that kind of thing) On the surface it sounds like a really cool superpower unless you fly really fast. I recently read a book where one of the characters could fly really fast, but they had issues because they would fly so fast that it would blow their clothes off which is really embarrassing if you had to land in a big city.

The number four favorite superpower is time travel. Now this can be really tricky because you know how it goes. You don't want to step on a flower or kill a butterfly and then ruin everybody's future. Temporal paradox can be a bitch.

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The number 5 favorite superpower in the United States is invisibility, which I guess can be really fun unless you have to get naked in order to be invisible. I mean an empty suit of clothes walking around on the street, not cool. But walking around on the street naked? Even if you are invisible, really not cool. Especially if you sneeze and then become visible.

Least favorite superpower?

This is an interesting list. According to pixlparade.com,

“Here Are the Top 10 Worst Superpowers According to Americans

Let’s take a quick peek at some other powers Americans would rather not have.

Super hearing — 2 total votes (0.08% of nationwide vote) – *tied for 1st*

Poison Generation — 2 total votes (0.08% of nationwide vote) – *tied for 1st*

Laser Vision — 2 total votes (0.08% of nationwide vote) – *tied for 1st*

Size Manipulation — 3 total votes (0.12% of nationwide vote)

Illusion Casting — 4 total votes (0.17% of nationwide vote)

Technopathy — 5 total votes (0.21% of nationwide vote) – *tied for 6th*

Liquid Form — 5 total votes (0.21% of nationwide vote) – *tied for 6th*

Force Fields — 5 total votes (0.21% of nationwide vote) – *tied for 6th*

Intangibility — 6 total votes (0.25% of nationwide vote)

X-Ray Vision

— 8 total votes (0.33% of nationwide vote)”





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