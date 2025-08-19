In 2024. Washington State grape growers came to the rescue of the British Columbia wine industry. Last year, a devastating freeze pretty much wiped out the wine grape crops in British Columbia. Wine makers in Canada relied on Washington grape crops to get them through, and an agreement for tax free imports of 2024 grapes made it that much easier.

Getty Getty loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘When a deep freeze devastated British Columbia’s grape crops last year, winemakers across the border leaned on imports, particularly from Washington grape growers. A tax-free import agreement for 2024 vintage made that collaboration even more attractive.’

With the 2025 harvest coming soon, what's going to happen to that tax advantage that was provided in 2024? Will it be extended? Marcus Miller, president of Airfield Estates Winery Is concerned.

Getty Getty loading...

Last year, Miller shipped between 10 percent to 15 percent of his harvest to British Columbia. Somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000 worth of grapes. The 2024 tax exemption eliminated the markup on wine in British Columbia produced by non-Canadian grapes.

In British Columbia, wine makers are still replanting vineyards and will continue to do so for the next couple of years.

Getty Getty loading...

It's safe to say that both grape producers in Washington state and wineries in British Columbia hope that the 2024 tax exemption is extended into 2025. If the tax exemption is not extended, it could be disaster for the British Columbia wine industry, and grape growers in Washington state will take a big hit financially.

WA vineyards saved B.C. wineries. Now a future deal is up in the air | The Seattle Times



9 Impressive Beer and Wine Patio Views in the Yakima Valley Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



