Washington skies are going to light up over the next several days due to two major meteor showers happening right now through the end of the week. It is said that it might be easier to see them in Western Washington, but you'll be able to spot these meteors In Eastern Washington as well.

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According to axios.com,

‘stargazers may be in for a treat this week as two meteor showers — the Lyrids and the Eta Aquarids — light up the early morning sky through Saturday.

The cosmic overlap offers a rare chance to catch shooting stars from two different sources, no telescope required.’

When can you see it?

The Lyrid meteor shower Is going on right now and peak activity will be tomorrow night (4/22/26) or early morning. On average, you'll see anywhere from 10 to 15 meteors an hour during this time.

Another meteor shower that happens around this time of year is called Eta Aquarids. It is also going on right now and will probably last until early May.

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It's been a while since I've been out watching meteors. I can remember when I was younger, laying out in the backyard on a sleeping bag and just looking straight up watching the sky counting the streaks of light as they cross the heavens.

Looking for meteors from Eta Aquarids, look to the east-southeast between 3:00 to 5:00 AM. For best viewing, you need to be as far away from light pollution as possible and to give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the night sky.

