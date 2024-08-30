If your rent’s “too damn high”, Maybe this will help…. Maybe.
I have touched on this topic before, and you know how I feel about it. “The rent is too damn high”. That is anyone trying to rent a property in Washington state knows that rates have skyrocketed and to me, it just seems criminal.
Well, now we might have some proof of that.
According to komonews.com,
‘The state of Washington just joined an antitrust lawsuit against RealPage, along with eight other Attorneys General and the federal government accusing the real estate software company and landlords of unlawfully working together to boost profits.’
Real Page is a software company that has developed a software product that they say according to their website. ‘Delivers a single, streamlined system to save time and money headaches allowing staff to access multiple products simultaneously and digital financial summary reports’
Real Page is based out of Texas, but it does have an office in Seattle. The antitrust lawsuit claims that Real Page is providing technology to eliminate price competition.
Rental housing costs in Seattle have skyrocketed. Over the last five years one analysis and report say that since 2019 rents have gone up 19%, (that's a lot) But in Chelan County, rents have increased by 41%. (just too damn high)
In Skagit, Benton and Spokane counties, rents are up by about 30%.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson told KOMO News “The reason for that is the conduct of RealPage,”
Think about this. A 4 room 1 bath, basement, apartment. With barely adequate heating and no air conditioning right now rents for over $1300 a month. If you are on a fixed income and it's one of the least expensive rentals available, what are you to do?
Renters need help. Maybe, just maybe, this. Is it.
WA joins federal antitrust lawsuit against real estate company for alleged rent-fixing (komonews.com)
DOJ sues software company accused of scheming millions of renters across the US (komonews.com)
