Schools have opened in Washington state and one of the things we're seeing is a movement towards banning student cell phones in class.

‘Heading into a new school year, more than two-thirds of Washington school districts say they'll have policies in place limiting student cellphone use — although in Seattle, the rules will continue to be decided school by school.’

Now, me being the crotchety old person that I am, I have to ask, why now? This should have happened years ago. (I have no explanation.) Look, I get that parents want to be able to connect with their kids in emergencies, and I know the kids want to connect with, well, everything. But a cell phone in a child's hands during class time? That's just a distraction.

The types of mischief that kids can get into with cell phones when they're not in class are legion. If they are in school to learn, having an active cell phone in your pocket while in the classroom is not a way to do it.

I'm glad that this is finally happening and again I'm asking why did this take so long?

The Seattle Public School system does not have a cell phone ban policy in effect system wide. What they have decided to do is let the individual schools decide for themselves.

Some Seattle schools require students to place their cell phones in Faraday pouches for the entire school day. Other Seattle schools are requiring students to put their phones away during class time but when out of class they are allowed to take them out and use them.

Over 70% of the Washington schools surveyed by Axios.com claim that they have a cell phone policy in place.

